PM Imran expresses 'full confidence' in PML-Q after Shehbaz meets Chaudharys

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan hailed the political acumen of PML-Q leader Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, saying his government had faith in all allied parties.

Speaking at an international symposium on Pakistan's hydropower development in Islamabad, the premier said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was not fretting over the opposition’s huddles.

Taking a jibe at Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly, Khan said, “those who are worried now came to realise that they should inquire health of ailing PML-Q chief. “The training Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have undergone and the troubling times they have faced over the past 25 years have made them battle-hardened,” he quipped.

Khan appeared unfazed as the opposition seeks to mount pressure on the incumbent government and started meetings for a no-trust motion in quest of overthrowing PTI government.

His reaction comes as PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, along with his delegation, visited the residence of the Chaudhry brother on Sunday after a 14-year gap.

Construction of more water dams in Pakistan to counter climate change impacts

In the context of the international symposium on the country’s hydropower development, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the construction of water dams in Pakistan will help the country to mitigate the impacts of climate change besides increasing water storage capacity to irrigate barren lands.

Khan lamented that the previous governments didn’t care about building dams because of their myopic and election-focused policies.

Comparing his own country with the neighboring state, he said China, through its long-term planning, managed to build 5,000 major dams whereas Pakistan built only two. PM stressed tapping the hydropower potential of the country saying Pakistan wouldn’t be facing the rising cost of electricity because of expensive imported fuel.

PM added that the construction of dams will also double the water storage capacity of Pakistan that will help irrigate land in Dera Ismail Khan, Thar and Balochistan. With the rise in population, Pakistan will need more agricultural land, Imran said, adding that, “we have land but we lack water to irrigate them.”

PM acknowledged that Pakistan requires more water storage capacity and the very site of Kalabagh is appropriate for the dam. Federal government need to convince Sindhis that Kalabagh is beneficial for them. “Without convincing them, the work on this project cannot be started,” he said.