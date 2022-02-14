Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir celebrate Valentine's Day in style

Pakistan couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir continue to exude couple-goals to the world this Valentine's Day and needless to say, their whirlwind romance hasn't dimmed a bit.

Given Falak's burgeoning romantic gesture, the Ijazat crooner kept up with the rose tradition as he made sure to meet his wife with a beaming face and a beautiful flower on this special occasion.

Celebrating Valentines Day in style, Shabir visited the Raqs e Bismil star on the sets of her drama to surprise her. Director Danish Nawaz captured the precious moment and shared it on social media.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced that they are expecting their first baby. The couple welcomed baby girl Alyana on October 8.