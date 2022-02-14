Shahid Afridi and Arwa leave fans touched with latest adorable video

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi who is undoubtedly one of the most beloved sports stars in the country has shared a heartwarming video with his youngest daughter Arwa.

While the 41-year-old's Instagram feed is full of his work and humanitarian person, his daughters also rarely make delightful appearances.

This time around, the all-rounder shared an endearing and emotional moment where his daughter was missing him. However, the duo can’t meet due to COVID restrictions despite being in the same hotel.

“Really missing my youngest daughter who is in the same hotel but I can't meet her due to Covid-19 protocols. IA see you soon my little princess ”, he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

Little Arwa was spotted peeking through the window and crying since she was unable to meet her father.

The video has gone viral on the internet and the admirers were left touched with the sweet video where the duo’s bond is clearly visible.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahid Afridi has five daughters namely, Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Arwa.