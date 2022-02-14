Shaheen Shah Afridi gets a special Valentine's gift!
Share
Pakistani ace paceman, Shaheen Shah Afridi got a special gift from his supposed sweetheart as he took to social media to share the lovely moment with his fans.
Afridi, who never ceases to keep his fans updated and aware through his social media networking profiles, posted a story on a photo-sharing platform.
The gift was a beautiful bouquet of red and white roses presented to the 21-year-old on the feast of Saint Valentine, which is celebrated annually on February 14. Afridi while sharing the snap of the gift wrote, Thank you My Love with a heart emoji.
Meanwhile, the Qalandars skipper did not disclose about the person behind the lovely gift. Afridi is expected to tie the knot with the eldest daughter of star all-rounder Shahid Afridi.
Boom Boom, in an interview with a private channel, was asked about the engagement of his daughter with fast bowler Shaheen, to which he replied that if God's willing, the young bowler will be his son-in-law in the future.
On the other hand, the young pacer is leading Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League seventh edition. Afridi also has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Year Award.
Netizens figure out why Shaheen Afridi didn’t ... 12:15 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – As the news of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s engagement has gotten viral with Shahid Afridi’s ...
On Sunday, the youngest player to be awarded the Sir Garfield Trophy produced a stunning new-ball over to dismiss Jason Roy and James Vince in successive deliveries against Quetta Gladiators.
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Shaheen Shah Afridi gets a special Valentine's gift!11:19 AM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Iran’s interior minister lands in Pakistan on day-long visit10:48 AM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Asif Zardari shifted to Lahore hospital as health deteriorates10:23 AM | 14 Feb, 2022
- ‘US actions in Afghanistan bred more terrorists’, PM Imran says ...09:54 AM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan sees drop in fresh Covid tally with 2,662 new infections09:28 AM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh win hearts with killer dance moves05:00 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- Merub Ali dances her heart out at Asim Azhar’s concert04:20 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
-
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022