PTI’s Umar Gandapur clinches D.I Khan mayoral election with huge margin

PESHAWAR – Ruling party candidate Umar Amin Gandapur has bagged the Dera Ismail Khan mayor seat, defeating Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate by over 20,000 votes.

Reports in media quoting unofficial results of all 296 polling stations said PTI candidate, who is the brother of Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, secured 63,753 votes while the JUI’s Muhammad Kafeel Nizami got nearly 39,000 votes.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Faisal Karim Kundi remained at the third spot with 32,788 votes. The re-polling started at 8 am and continued until 5 pm without any break on Sunday on seats of City Mayor, Tehsil Chairman, Neighborhood and Village Council seats where the polling had stopped during the first phase of local body elections.

In the provincial capital of the northwestern region, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s candidate bagged the seat for the Peshawar mayor in re-polling at six polling stations, per unofficial results.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s relative, Zubair Ali, secured 1030 votes in re-polling at six polling stations in 13 districts for local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while ruling party candidate Rizwan Bangash received 736 votes.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) mayoral candidate Umar Amin Gandapur was barred by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from taking part in the election for repeated violations of the code of conduct.

Later, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) disqualification order of Umar Amin Gandapur.