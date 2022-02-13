Local body elections: Re-polling underway in 13 districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR – Re-polling in 13 districts started at 8 am on Sunday (today) for the local government elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The re-polling is being held on various seats of local councils where elections were terminated during the first phase of the local bodies’ polls.

The districts include Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Laki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber and Mohmand. The polling commenced at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm without break.

ECP has established a total of 568 polling stations for the polling. More than 700,000 voters will use their right to vote in the re-polling.

Earlier this week, the ECP had announced the revised schedule for the second phase of the Local Government (LG) elections to be held in the remaining districts of the northwestern region.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan suspended an earlier order of the Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Circuit Bench about the LG polls.

The Abbottabad bench had directed postponement of the polls due to harsh weather in the hilly areas and ordered polling in the KP’s remaining districts after Ramazan.