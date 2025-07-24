Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Daily Updates – 24 July 2025

By News Desk
7:51 am | Jul 24, 2025
Gold Prices Drop for Second Consecutive Day in Global and Local Markets

Gold prices in Pakistan soared to all time high of Rs. 364,900 per tola after single day surge of Rs. 3,700.

Prices of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also climbed, rising by Rs. 3,171 to Rs. 312,842, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up by Rs. 2,917, now priced at Rs. 286,782.

Gold Price Pakistan

City Gold Type New Price
Lahore Per Tola (24K) Rs. 364,900
10 Grams (24K) Rs. 312,842
Islamabad Per Tola (24K) Rs. 364,900
10 Grams (24K) Rs. 312,842
Karachi Per Tola (24K) Rs. 364,900
10 Grams (24K) Rs. 312,842
Quetta Per Tola (24K) Rs. 364,900
10 Grams (24K) Rs. 312,842
Peshawar Per Tola (24K) Rs. 364,900
10 Grams (24K) Rs. 312,842

Silver witnessed an upward trend as well, with per tola silver increasing by Rs. 46 to Rs. 4,081, and 10 grams of silver rising by Rs. 39 to Rs. 3,498.

On the global front, gold prices jumped by $37, reaching $3,424 per ounce, while silver rose by $0.46 to $39.34 per ounce.

