Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 July 2021
08:44 AM | 19 Jul, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 July 2021
A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 109,700 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,750 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 85,940 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,100

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 109,700 PKR 1,560
Karachi PKR 109,700 PKR 1,560
Islamabad PKR 109,700 PKR 1,560
Peshawar PKR 109,700 PKR 1,560
Quetta PKR 109,700 PKR 1,560
Sialkot PKR 109,700 PKR 1,560
Attock PKR 109,700 PKR 1,560
Gujranwala PKR 109,700 PKR 1,560
Jehlum PKR 109,700 PKR 1,560
Multan PKR 109,700 PKR 1,560
Bahawalpur PKR 109,700 PKR 1,560
Gujrat PKR 109,700 PKR 1,560
Nawabshah PKR 109,700 PKR 1,560
Chakwal PKR 109,700 PKR 1,560
Hyderabad PKR 109,700 PKR 1,560
Nowshehra PKR 109,700 PKR 1,560
Sargodha PKR 109,700 PKR 1,560
Faisalabad PKR 109,700 PKR 1,560
Mirpur PKR 109,700 PKR 1,560

