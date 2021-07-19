Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 July 2021
08:44 AM | 19 Jul, 2021
Share
A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 109,700 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,750 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 85,940 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,100
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,560
|Karachi
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,560
|Quetta
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,560
|Attock
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,560
|Multan
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,560
- Covid-19 claims 30 lives, infects 2,452 more in 24 hours09:06 AM | 19 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 July 202108:44 AM | 19 Jul, 2021
- Afghanistan withdraws ambassador as Pakistan exposes Indian role in ...10:55 PM | 18 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan proposes SCO Development Bank for member states10:32 PM | 18 Jul, 2021
- FM Qureshi, Ambassador Nong Rong visit injured Chinese nationals at ...10:20 PM | 18 Jul, 2021
Akshay Kumar wishes Bhumi Pednekar birthday in style
09:00 PM | 18 Jul, 2021
- Sonya Hussyn trolled for wearing revealing dress05:20 PM | 18 Jul, 2021
- Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir face severe backlash over new video04:35 PM | 18 Jul, 2021
- Fearless Alizeh Shah can do everything (VIDEO)03:35 PM | 18 Jul, 2021
- COAS Bajwa, US diplomat discuss Afghanistan’s security situation09:26 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021