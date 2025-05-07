7 March 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola & 10 grams in Pakistan (Copy)

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan increased to an unprecedented level, marking surge in line with the bullish global market trend.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold in the local market jumped by Rs6,100 per tola, settling at a record-high of Rs356,100. The rate for 10 grams of gold also saw a notable rise, increasing by Rs5,232 to Rs353,000

The latest surge comes after a weekend decline, where gold had dipped by Rs2,300 per tola on Saturday, closing at Rs342,200. The price increase has been attributed to strong gains in the international bullion market.

Today Gold Price

Gold Type New Price Price Change 24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs356,100 Rs6,100 24K Gold (Per 10g) Rs353,000 Rs5,232

As of Wednesday, gold prices recorded gains across major Pakistani cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad, with each reporting the following rates:

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs356,100 Rs3,425 Lahore Rs356,100 Rs3,425 Islamabad Rs356,100 Rs3,425 Peshawar Rs356,100 Rs3,425 Quetta Rs356,100 Rs3,425 Sialkot Rs356,100 Rs3,425 Hyderabad Rs356,100 Rs3,425 Faisalabad Rs356,100 Rs3,425

Silver prices also reflected the upward momentum in the precious metals market. The rate for silver per tola increased by Rs43, bringing the new price to Rs3,425.

Analysts suggest that ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties are driving investors toward safe-haven assets like gold, contributing to the sharp uptick in prices globally and locally.