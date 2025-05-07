7 March 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola & 10 grams in Pakistan (Copy)

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan increased to an unprecedented level, marking surge in line with the bullish global market trend.
Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold in the local market jumped by Rs6,100 per tola, settling at a record-high of Rs356,100. The rate for 10 grams of gold also saw a notable rise, increasing by Rs5,232 to Rs353,000
The latest surge comes after a weekend decline, where gold had dipped by Rs2,300 per tola on Saturday, closing at Rs342,200. The price increase has been attributed to strong gains in the international bullion market.
Today Gold Price
|Gold Type
|New Price
|Price Change
|24K Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs356,100
|Rs6,100
|24K Gold (Per 10g)
|Rs353,000
|Rs5,232
As of Wednesday, gold prices recorded gains across major Pakistani cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad, with each reporting the following rates:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|Rs356,100
|Rs3,425
|Lahore
|Rs356,100
|Rs3,425
|Islamabad
|Rs356,100
|Rs3,425
|Peshawar
|Rs356,100
|Rs3,425
|Quetta
|Rs356,100
|Rs3,425
|Sialkot
|Rs356,100
|Rs3,425
|Hyderabad
|Rs356,100
|Rs3,425
|Faisalabad
|Rs356,100
|Rs3,425
Silver prices also reflected the upward momentum in the precious metals market. The rate for silver per tola increased by Rs43, bringing the new price to Rs3,425.
Analysts suggest that ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties are driving investors toward safe-haven assets like gold, contributing to the sharp uptick in prices globally and locally.