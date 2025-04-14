Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 14 April 2025 – Latest Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi

KARACHI — Gold prices in Pakistan skyrocketed to a new all-time high, as 24-karat gold stands at Rs340,600. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also climbed significantly, increasing by Rs1,543 to settle at Rs292,009.

This sharp rise comes amid ongoing economic uncertainty and fluctuations due to US tariff, fueling increased demand for the precious metal as a safe-haven asset.

Gold Rates Today 14 Feb 2025

Gold New Price 24K (per Tola) Rs340,600 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs292,009

Pakistan Gold prices