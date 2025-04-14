Earthquake rattles Quetta, parts of Balochistan

QUETTA – An earthquake has shaken Quetta and parts of the southwestern regions of Pakistan on Monday morning.

The mild earthquake, measured 3 on Richter Scale, jolted provincial capital Quetta and its neighboring regions, sending tremors. Seismological Center confirmed that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 12 kilometers.

The tremors, which lasted only a few seconds, were felt across Quetta, with the epicenter located approximately 90 kilometers west of the city, near the border region.

Local officials, including representatives from Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), reassured public that the situation is under control. “There is no immediate threat, and our teams are on standby, ready to respond if necessary,” a PDMA said.

The quake appears to have caused no major impact, and authorities continue to monitor the situation closely. Residents are advised to remain alert as aftershocks are possible, though no further seismic activity has been reported so far.