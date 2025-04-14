Two sisters gang-raped during robbery bid in Kamalia

KAMALIA – Two sisters were allegedly subjected to gang rape during a robbery bid near Kamalia, causing outrage among locals.

The incident raised serious concerns about the rising incidents of sexual violence during robberies across the Punjab region. As per FIR, the victims were attacked by four armed robbers who broke into their home, tied up family members, and subjected the women to horrific abuse.

The armed men looted valuables worth over Rs 7 lac, including jewelry, cash, and other precious items, before fleeing the scene. The family filed a formal complaint at the Kamalia Sadar Police Station, with the incident being registered under the Pakistan Penal Code sections 376 (gang rape) and 392 (robbery).

The complainant said robbers initially ambushed them in a field, forcing the complainant to open the door of his home. Once inside, the robbers restrained the family members and took the women outside and assaulted them.

Local police said all available resources are being used to nab criminals responsible. The victims have undergone medical examinations, with reports pending.

Locals in Kamalia expressed deep shock and sadness over crime, demanding that perpetrators be arrested quickly and brought to justice. There is also an outcry for stronger measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

This attack comes just days after a similar incident was reported in Faisalabad, where a woman was assaulted during a robbery. Both incidents have stark similarities, with armed men breaking into homes, committing robberies, and subjecting women to sexual violence, prompting calls for urgent action to ensure the safety of citizens, particularly women.

As investigation continues, the public’s concern is growing over the increasing frequency of such crimes, which not only threaten personal safety but also highlight gaps in law enforcement’s ability to prevent such brutal acts.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the suspects to come forward and assist in bringing the criminals to justice.