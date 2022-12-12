Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 December 2022
08:18 AM | 12 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 December 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs167,800 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 143,860. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 130,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 151,300.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 167,800 PKR 1,980
Karachi PKR 167,800 PKR 1,980
Islamabad PKR 167,800 PKR 1,980
Peshawar PKR 167,800 PKR 1,980
Quetta PKR 167,800 PKR 1,980
Sialkot PKR 167,800 PKR 1,980
Attock PKR 167,800 PKR 1,980
Gujranwala PKR 167,800 PKR 1,980
Jehlum PKR 167,800 PKR 1,980
Multan PKR 167,800 PKR 1,980
Bahawalpur PKR 167,800 PKR 1,980
Gujrat PKR 167,800 PKR 1,980
Nawabshah PKR 167,800 PKR 1,980
Chakwal PKR 167,800 PKR 1,980
Hyderabad PKR 167,800 PKR 1,980
Nowshehra PKR 167,800 PKR 1,980
Sargodha PKR 167,800 PKR 1,980
Faisalabad PKR 167,800 PKR 1,980
Mirpur PKR 167,800 PKR 1,980

