Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 December 2022
08:18 AM | 12 Dec, 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs167,800 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 143,860. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 130,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 151,300.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 167,800
|PKR 1,980
|Karachi
|PKR 167,800
|PKR 1,980
|Islamabad
|PKR 167,800
|PKR 1,980
|Peshawar
|PKR 167,800
|PKR 1,980
|Quetta
|PKR 167,800
|PKR 1,980
|Sialkot
|PKR 167,800
|PKR 1,980
|Attock
|PKR 167,800
|PKR 1,980
|Gujranwala
|PKR 167,800
|PKR 1,980
|Jehlum
|PKR 167,800
|PKR 1,980
|Multan
|PKR 167,800
|PKR 1,980
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 167,800
|PKR 1,980
|Gujrat
|PKR 167,800
|PKR 1,980
|Nawabshah
|PKR 167,800
|PKR 1,980
|Chakwal
|PKR 167,800
|PKR 1,980
|Hyderabad
|PKR 167,800
|PKR 1,980
|Nowshehra
|PKR 167,800
|PKR 1,980
|Sargodha
|PKR 167,800
|PKR 1,980
|Faisalabad
|PKR 167,800
|PKR 1,980
|Mirpur
|PKR 167,800
|PKR 1,980
