Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per tola Gold Price in Lahore, Karachi – 11 July 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a significant increase amid upward trend in global bullion markets, and price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs3,200 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs354,700 while the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs2,744, now standing at Rs304,098.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Price (per tola) Silver Price Karachi Rs354,700 3,841 Lahore Rs354,700 3,841 Islamabad Rs354,700 3,841 Peshawar Rs354,700 3,841 Quetta Rs354,700 3,841 Sialkot Rs354,700 3,841 Hyderabad Rs354,700 3,841 Faisalabad Rs354,700 3,841

Gold prices had been on the rise since late June, climbing from around Rs356,800 on July 1 and peaking at Rs357,000 on July 3. The trend reversed on July 4, with prices gradually falling to Rs355,500, then to Rs353,000 by July 7, and now down to Rs351,500.

Internationally, gold prices also registered an increase. The global market rate for gold surgef by $32, with the price now at $3,324 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium, according to APGJSA figures.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan also registered gains. The price of one tola of silver stood at Rs3,851.