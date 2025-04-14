Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR – 14 April 2025

KARACHI – The open currency market in Pakistan witnessed slight fluctuations on April 14, 2025 as global financial trends continued to influence exchange rates.

According to market dealers, US Dollar stands at 280.55 and sold at 282.25, showing a marginal shift from previous levels. Euro also showed mild movement, standing at 307.4 for buying and Rs310.15 for selling. Saudi Riyal SAR hovers around 74.7.

Canadian Dollar traded at Rs199.35 for buying and Rs201.75 for selling. Experts suggest that these small changes reflect ongoing global economic adjustments and shifting investor sentiments.