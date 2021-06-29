Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 29 June 2021
09:45 AM | 29 Jun, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 29, 2021 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|157.70
|158.70
|Euro
|EUR
|187
|189
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|218.50
|221.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|42.80
|43.30
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|41.90
|42.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|118
|120
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.60
|388.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|127
|129
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.65
|16.90
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.50
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|115.50
|117.50
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- UN chief asks India to stop using pellets against children in IIOJK11:34 AM | 29 Jun, 2021
- Speaker bans entry of eight PTI MPA’s for bringing charpoy in Sindh ...10:45 AM | 29 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan to get 2.5 mn Moderna jabs from US10:20 AM | 29 Jun, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:45 AM | 29 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan logs 735 new Covid cases, 23 deaths in past 24 hours09:15 AM | 29 Jun, 2021
Famed folk singer Allah Ditta Lonay Wala dies after prolonged illness
11:41 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
- Sindh Assembly members search for Hareem Shah’s groom09:35 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
- Video of Sajal Aly, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz's dance goes viral09:17 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
- Madhuri Dixit's dance on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ wins hearts08:57 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
- World must recognise Pakistan's consistent peace overtures: CJCSC Gen ...09:59 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan seeks explanation from HBO management for censoring PM ...11:02 AM | 23 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021