Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 April 2025 Sunday

KARACHI – Exchange rate for US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee was recorded at 280.55 for buying and 282.25 for selling in the open market on Sunday.

The rate of the US Dollar, along with other major foreign currencies, witnessed some fluctuation, reflecting ongoing global financial trends and market dynamics.

Euro (EUR) is also experiencing moderate changes, with a buying rate of 307.4 and a selling rate of 310.15. Australian Dollar (AUD) remains at 174 for buying and 176.25 for selling, and the Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 199.35 for buying and 201.75 for selling.