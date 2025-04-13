Indian man held for raping over dozen dogs; viral video causes outrage online

NEW DELHI – A harrowing case of animal curelty sparked widespread outrage across Indian capital and beyond, after a man was held for raping multiple stray dogs in Shahdara district, Delhi.

Local police of Kailash Nagar arrested the man over a complaint by an animal welfare NGO. The incident surfaced after a disturbing clip surfaced on social media, allegedly showing man engaged in the act.

The disturbing footage was shared online, showing enraged locals confronting and physically assaulting the accused, questioning him about the number of dogs he raped.

The NGO filed the formal complaint after discovering his actions. The organization, along with animal rights activists, has claimed that the accused may have abused as many as 12 to 13 female dogs. The disturbing nature of the crime has triggered condemnation from activists, citizens, and public figures alike.

An animal rights activist who shared the video on social media platform X tagged Delhi Police, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and the Lieutenant Governor’s office, demanding immediate and strict action.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened. This kind of inhumane behavior must not go unpunished. Justice must be served swiftly,” the activist stated.

Delhi Police confirmed the arrest and have launched a detailed investigation. “The case is being taken seriously. Forensic analysis and medical examinations are underway to support the charges,” said a senior police official.

Authorities assured that strict legal action will be pursued under relevant sections of the law related to animal cruelty and sexual assault.