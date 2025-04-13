Major Gen (r) Ali Farhan made M.D of National Telecommunication Corporation

ISLAMABAD – Major General (Retired) Ali Farhan has been picked to head National Telecommunication Corporation as Managing Director.

A notification shared in this regard said the Prime Minister has approved the appointment of Mr. Ali Farhan as the Managing Director (MP-I Scale) of the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC).

Mr. Farhan’s appointment will be for a period of three years, effective from the date of joining, and is subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the MP Scales Policy, 2020.

Mr. Ali Farhan, a seasoned officer of armed forces with decades of experience, is expected to bring leadership and expertise to the NTC, a key organization under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication. His leadership will play a vital role in strengthening Pakistan’s telecommunications infrastructure.