Pakistan pushes for ‘Green Revolution 2.0’ in talks with US Congress delegation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reiterated its commitment to strengthening ties with United States as high-level American Congress delegation visited Islamabad amid ongoing concerns over recently imposed tariffs on Pakistani exports.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal had meeting with US Representative Jack Bergman and comprising Representatives Thomas Suozzi and Jonathan L. Jackson. Two sides focused on deepening bilateral cooperation, especially in development, education, agriculture, climate resilience, and IT.

Minister Iqbal emphasized need to reset Pakistan-US relations in light of evolving global dynamics. “There is a need to build a new equilibrium in our ties based on mutual trust and development-focused partnerships,” he said, underlining the importance of recognizing Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges, especially in the aftermath of two decades of US-led conflicts in the region.

Iqbal also pointed to US-supported Green Revolution in the 1960s, which helped Pakistan achieve food security. He proposed launching a “Green Revolution 2.0” to tackle climate change and ensure sustainable agriculture through advanced technologies and joint ventures.

US delegation members expressed interest in enhancing private-sector investment and emphasized the need to build investor confidence to unlock economic potential in South Asian nation.

This diplomatic engagement takes place as Pakistan navigates the fallout from a 29% tariff imposed by the US, a move originally initiated during the Trump administration. The visit is seen as a positive step toward reestablishing a development-oriented, forward-looking relationship between the two nations.