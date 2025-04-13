Saudi Arabia’s Latest Makkah Travel Update ahead of Hajj 2025; full details here

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior implemented stern travel procedures to regulate access to Makkah, ensuring the safety of pilgrims and securing the holy city.

A notification issued on Sunday, April 13, 2025, specifies that the final date for Umrah visa holders to enter the Kingdom is Sunday, April 13, with departure deadline set for Tuesday, April 29. Those failing to leave by the specified date will be in violation of the Kingdom’s immigration laws, according to authorities.

From April 23, 2025, access to Makkah will be restricted, and only individuals with valid work permits, residency ID cards issued by Makkah, or official Hajj permits will be allowed to enter Islam’s holiest site.

Makkah Entry Rules for Hajj 2025

Foreign residents from outside Makkah will require a special permit to access the area. Saudi authorities have warned that violators attempting to enter without proper documentation will be turned away at checkpoints, including the Al Shumaisi crossing. In addition, the Ministry confirmed that the issuance of Umrah permits through the “Nusuk” platform will be suspended from April 29 to June 10, 2025.

Authorities said individuals holding visa other than an official Hajj visa will not be permitted entry into Makkah or any sacred sites after April 29. Foreign nationals who need to enter Makkah for employment purposes will have to apply for travel permits via official government portals.

Saudi authorities have urged travelers to comply with these regulations, as they continue to prioritize security and smooth facilitation for pilgrims ahead of the Hajj season.