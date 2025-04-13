Tremors jolt parts of Pakistan

Tremors were felt in various parts of Pakistan on Sunday after a moderate earthquake struck the region.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake registered a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, with a depth of 60 kilometers beneath the surface.

There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties. However, the tremors caused brief panic among residents in several cities, prompting some to evacuate buildings as a precaution.

Seismologists say the Hindu Kush region is seismically active, and minor to moderate earthquakes are common due to tectonic movements in the area. Authorities are monitoring the situation, though no aftershocks have been reported so far.