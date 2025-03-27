Lahore school timings after Eidul Fitr [Details Inside]

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

LAHORE – All public schools in Punjab capital city of Lahore will observe new timings after Eidul Fitr break as new schedule has been announced with effect from April 7.

Reports said the provincial education department has issued a notification in this regard, stating that single shift schools will operate from 8 am to 1:30 pm while on Fridays they will close at 12 pm.

Similarly, the morning session of double shift schools will start at 8 am and end at 12:30 pm while on Fridays the classes will end at 12 pm.

The second-shift will commence at 1 pm, with closing time at 5:30 pm. On Fridays, the second-shift will start at 2:30 pm.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays for educational institutions.

According to the minister, schools in Punjab will remain closed from Friday, March 28, to Wednesday, April 2, with the new academic session starting on April 3.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Education has issued a notification stating that federal government schools will observe Eid holidays from March 31 to April 4.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to fall on March 31.

Our Correspondent

