OIC summit: Mobile phone services to remain suspended for 3 days in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Mobile phone services will remain suspended in the federal capital for three days in the wake of the meeting of Council for Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) on Afghanistan, said Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

He said that the mobile services will not be available in Islamabad from December 17 to 19 and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been issued directives in this regard.

Later, the interior minister issued a clarification, stating that consultation on the suspension of cellular services is underway. He added that the final announcement about the schedule of suspending the services will be made tomorrow.

اسلام آباد میں او آئی سی وزراء خارجہ کانفرنس کے سلسلے میں موبائل سروس بندکرنے کا تعین کل کیا جائیگا۔



موبائل سروس بند کرنے کے حوالے سے مشاورت ابھی تک جاری ہے۔



مکمل مشاورت کے بعدموبائل سروس بندش کے اوقات اور ایام کا فیصلہ کل تک کرلیا جائیگا۔ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) December 16, 2021

Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that Pakistan will host the OIC session on December 19.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, earlier in today, said being collective voice of Muslim Ummah, OIC can prove to be an effective platform to cope with Afghanistan's situation.

He said that the OIC moot is aimed at drawing world’s attention towards the need to extend assistance to the Afghan people faced with dire humanitarian situation.

He said the world now understands that abandoning Afghanistan is not in anybody's interest. He said the world appears willing to extend assistance to Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.

The foreign minister said, “We have also invited Afghans to the meeting so that they could also present their point of view”.