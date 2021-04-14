Peshawar university fires teacher for harassing student
Share
PESHAWAR – A university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital dismissed a teacher for harassing a student two years after the allegations were made.
Lecturer Amir, who was associated with the political sciences department of the Islamia College University was accused of harassment by a student in 2019.
The governor of the province had made a joint investigation team (JIT) but it did not complete its investigation into the matter.
Later the matter was taken up by the ombudsperson, who has now instructed the university to immediately dismiss the teacher.
Another Gomal University professor dismissed over ... 09:59 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
DI Khan – Some people just don’t learn from other people’s mistakes. In a surprising development, an ...
- PM Imran approves summary to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan11:22 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Peshawar university fires teacher for harassing student11:09 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Traffic continues uninterrupted on all key national highways, says ...10:54 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- ECP tells 'banned' TLP's candidate to end party affiliation to ...10:34 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira takes kickboxing tips from boyfriend, ...10:00 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire with killer dance ...07:01 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Malaika Arora' latest pics spark engagement rumours04:02 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Sami Khan tests positive for COVID-1903:05 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021