Peshawar university fires teacher for harassing student

11:09 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
PESHAWAR – A university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital dismissed a teacher for harassing a student two years after the allegations were made. 

Lecturer Amir, who was associated with the political sciences department of the Islamia College University was accused of harassment by a student in 2019. 

The governor of the province had made a joint investigation team (JIT) but it did not complete its investigation into the matter. 

Later the matter was taken up by the ombudsperson, who has now instructed the university to immediately dismiss the teacher.

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

