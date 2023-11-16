Pakistan bans sale of weapons in major step to control gun culture

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has imposed nationwide restriction on the sale of firearms other than Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF).

A notification issued by the interior ministry said the receipts from dealers excluding those from the Pakistan Ordinance Factory will now be deemed invalid for arms transactions as per the directive.

It cleared that dealer receipts are not acceptable from now on and that arms dealers cannot deal in banned bore weapons.

The government maintained that weapon holders are mandated to exclusively procure arms from the POF and acquisition from other dealers renders the transaction ineligible for an arms licence.

Pakistan is known to have a high rate of gun ownership, which has been linked to high level of gun violence.

Illegal weapons are often used in criminal activity, and they contribute to a climate of fear and insecurity.

Authorities are taking stringent measures to address the issue of weapons, but these efforts have been largely ineffective.