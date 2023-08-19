Pakistan’s new caretaker govt restricts issuance of arms licenses

ISLAMABAD – The newly appointed caretaker government has restricted the issuance of new arms licenses.
Media reports said the caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti issued stern directives about the issuance of new arms licenses after taking charge of his office.
As senior officials briefed the country’s new security czar about the law and order situation, the minister vowed to tackle the challenge of terrorism and ensure the best security for all nationals.
He directed to chalk out strategy for the protection of lives, rights, and properties of all citizens regardless of their religious or ethnic identity. Bugti called the protection of every citizen responsibility of the state.
Minister also clarified that no group will be allowed to resort to violence under any circumstances.
Arms licenses are legal documents that allow Pakistanis to possess and use firearms within certain regulations and restrictions however the issuance of arms licenses is often linked to violent gun culture.
Unregulated firearms markets contribute to an increase in violent crime, as thugs and youth easily obtain firearms without any oversight, which led to a rise in crimes.
