Search

Lifestyle

Sadia Khan stuns fans in dreamy lehnga choli

Maheen Khawaja 02:04 PM | 19 Aug, 2023
Sadia Khan stuns fans in dreamy lehnga choli
Source: Sadia Khan (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Sadia Khan is a multi-talented personality who is widely recognised for her exceptional acting prowess, but her talent doesn't stop there. She has made a name for herself in the fashion world, as well, and her impeccable sense of style is something that sets her apart from the rest.

Recently taking to her Instagram, she treated her followers to a visual delight, a photoshoot where she commanded attention in a bewitching beige gold bridal ensemble. With each poised stance, Khan effortlessly drew viewers into a realm where timeless grace and polished elegance reigned supreme.

The meticulous tapestry of details interwoven within the fabric of the Frontier Raas Dubai dress stood as an ode to a rich cultural legacy, seamlessly melding with contemporary design elements meticulously curated for the modern bride. Amidst this artful fusion, the understated softness of the hue pirouetted in contrast to the lavish embroidery, orchestrating a symphony that harmonized subtlety with opulence.

Adorning herself with an emerald jewellery set, she masterfully employed contrast to make her features radiate with heightened prominence. She also posted a transition video twirling in the gorgeous lehnga choli.

Her recent clicks garnered hundreds of thousands of reactions and praises from her followers as fans flooded the comment section with emojis.

Sadia was last seen in Maryam Periera (2018). She is known for roles in Khuda Aur Muhabbat, Shayad, and Maryam Periera. Khan also appears in films Dunno Y2, Life Is a Moment, and Abdullah: The Final Witness.  

Sadia Khan is a vision to behold in an asymmetrical black gown

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Faryal Makhdoom takes playful dig at hubby Amir Khan

03:51 PM | 19 Aug, 2023

Mahira Khan's manager addresses reports about her wedding in September

05:59 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

Amna Ilyas stuns fans with chic look

05:17 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

Remembering Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 27th death anniversary

08:22 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

Wedding bells to ring for Mahira Khan this September?

11:11 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

Saif Ali Khan celebrates 53rd birthday with family

07:23 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sidra Batool celebrates the arrival of third baby

05:18 PM | 19 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 19 August 2023

09:02 AM | 19 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 19, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.4 303.95
Euro EUR 327.5 330.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382 385.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 83.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.1 80.9
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 784.55 792.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 42.9
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 330.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.67 38.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.62 967.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.71 64.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 335.71 338.21
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,160.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs176,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,249.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: