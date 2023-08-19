Sadia Khan stuns fans in dreamy lehnga choli

Lollywood diva Sadia Khan is a multi-talented personality who is widely recognised for her exceptional acting prowess, but her talent doesn't stop there. She has made a name for herself in the fashion world, as well, and her impeccable sense of style is something that sets her apart from the rest.

Recently taking to her Instagram, she treated her followers to a visual delight, a photoshoot where she commanded attention in a bewitching beige gold bridal ensemble. With each poised stance, Khan effortlessly drew viewers into a realm where timeless grace and polished elegance reigned supreme.

The meticulous tapestry of details interwoven within the fabric of the Frontier Raas Dubai dress stood as an ode to a rich cultural legacy, seamlessly melding with contemporary design elements meticulously curated for the modern bride. Amidst this artful fusion, the understated softness of the hue pirouetted in contrast to the lavish embroidery, orchestrating a symphony that harmonized subtlety with opulence.

Adorning herself with an emerald jewellery set, she masterfully employed contrast to make her features radiate with heightened prominence. She also posted a transition video twirling in the gorgeous lehnga choli.

Her recent clicks garnered hundreds of thousands of reactions and praises from her followers as fans flooded the comment section with emojis.

Sadia was last seen in Maryam Periera (2018). She is known for roles in Khuda Aur Muhabbat, Shayad, and Maryam Periera. Khan also appears in films Dunno Y2, Life Is a Moment, and Abdullah: The Final Witness.