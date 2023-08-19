Search

Technology

Elon Musk announces removal of block feature on ‘X’

03:03 PM | 19 Aug, 2023
Elon Musk announces removal of block feature on ‘X’
Source: File Photo

Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has hinted at abolishing a featured regarding blocking of other accounts.

The billionaire shared the plan on X in response to a question, which states as: “Is there ever a reason to block vs mute someone? Give your reasons.”

In response, Musk wrote: “Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs”. He also added, “It makes no sense”.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs</p>&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) <a href="https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1692558414105186796?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 18, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

X’s Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino also endorsed the Elon Musk’s plan of removing the block option.

She said: “Our users’ safety on X is our number one priority. And we’re building something better than the current state of block and mute. Please keep the feedback coming”.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Our users’ safety on X is our number one priority. And we’re building something better than the current state of block and mute. Please keep the feedback coming. <a href="https://t.co/ekIvyOhRqQ">https://t.co/ekIvyOhRqQ</a></p>&mdash; Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) <a href="https://twitter.com/lindayaX/status/1692705481653973132?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 19, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The block feature on X allows the users to restrict specific accounts they found offensive or irrelavnt from contacting them, seeing their posts or following them.

WhatsApp rolls out HD picture option; Here’s how to share mobile pictures without losing quality

Technology

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg’s text chat about touted fight leaked online

04:23 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

Zuckerberg calls out Musk for 'spreading rumours' about cage fight

11:30 PM | 12 Aug, 2023

Elon Musk reveals name of city that will host cage fight between him and Mark Zuckerberg

09:41 PM | 11 Aug, 2023

Plan afoot to add trading hub to Elon Musk's X

03:31 PM | 6 Aug, 2023

Elon Musk's Starlink train will be visible in Pakistani skies today, when and who can see it?

08:20 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

WhatsApp introduces instant videos messages feature

04:02 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sidra Batool celebrates the arrival of third baby

05:18 PM | 19 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 19 August 2023

09:02 AM | 19 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 19, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.4 303.95
Euro EUR 327.5 330.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382 385.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 83.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.1 80.9
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 784.55 792.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 42.9
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 330.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.67 38.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.62 967.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.71 64.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 335.71 338.21
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,160.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs176,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,249.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: