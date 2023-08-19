Elon Musk announces removal of block feature on ‘X’

Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has hinted at abolishing a featured regarding blocking of other accounts.

The billionaire shared the plan on X in response to a question, which states as: “Is there ever a reason to block vs mute someone? Give your reasons.”

In response, Musk wrote: “Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs”. He also added, “It makes no sense”.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs</p>— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) <a href="https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1692558414105186796?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 18, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

X’s Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino also endorsed the Elon Musk’s plan of removing the block option.

She said: “Our users’ safety on X is our number one priority. And we’re building something better than the current state of block and mute. Please keep the feedback coming”.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Our users’ safety on X is our number one priority. And we’re building something better than the current state of block and mute. Please keep the feedback coming. <a href="https://t.co/ekIvyOhRqQ">https://t.co/ekIvyOhRqQ</a></p>— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) <a href="https://twitter.com/lindayaX/status/1692705481653973132?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 19, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The block feature on X allows the users to restrict specific accounts they found offensive or irrelavnt from contacting them, seeing their posts or following them.