WhatsApp rolls out HD picture option; Here’s how to share mobile pictures without losing quality

Instant messaging application WhatsApp continues to unlock new features for users, and now Meta-owned platform allows users to share pictures without losing their original resolution.

WhatsApp and other online platforms use certain levels of picture compression to cut the size of the media files being shared through the platform, in order to make them easier to send and receive, and it was good, especially in third-world countries where most people do not have fast internet connections.

As a result, the image quality might decrease to some extent, but the recent update of Whatsapp allows HD sharing of pictures, which will be the finest option for snaps of documents and similar files which were supposed to carry minor details.

Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg shared the new update on his Meta broadcast channel. “Now you can send in HD,” the tech enthusiast wrote, saying users with the feature can send higher-quality and higher-resolution images.

How to send HD pictures on Whatsapp

To be able to share pictures with HD resolution, you first need to update your application to the latest release.

After the update, you will get a new HD button at the top of the photo-sharing screen next to the other image editing tools.

When you pick the option, it will give two resolution options, the first with standard quality and the newer with HD quality.

Picture Courtesy: Whatsapp

Furthermore, High Resolution or HD pictures will take more mobile data and will take more space in your mobile phone.