Wasim, Waqar in, Ramiz out as Asia Cup 2023 commentary panel announced

03:22 PM | 19 Aug, 2023
Wasim, Waqar in, Ramiz out as Asia Cup 2023 commentary panel announced
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – A star-studded commentary panel for Asia Cup 2023 tournament has been released, featuring Pakistan’s cricket legends Wasim Akran and Waqar Younis.

Star commentator and former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has not been made part of the panel this year.

Commentary panel for Asia Cup 2023 include Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Aamer Sohail, Bazid Khan, Marvan Attapattu, Ravi Shastri, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla, Sanjay Bangar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Deep Dasgupta, Mohammad Kaif, Aditya Tare and Rajat Bhatia.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">From champions in the field to champions on-air! ????????<br>Our panel of cricketing legends, analytical experts and inimitable broadcasters are set to elevate the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AsiaCup2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AsiaCup2023</a> action like never before. ????<br><br>Tune-in to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AsiaCupOnStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AsiaCupOnStar</a><br>Aug 30 | 2 PM | Star Sports Network<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cricket?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cricket</a> <a href="https://t.co/VOHaAbQQIF">pic.twitter.com/VOHaAbQQIF</a></p>&mdash; Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) <a href="https://twitter.com/StarSportsIndia/status/1692603979354759675?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 18, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The commentary panel will also include neutral analysts – Andy Flower (Zimbabwe), Mathew Hayden (Australia), Dominic Cork (England).

The Asian cricket tournament will be hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), staring from August 30.

The tournament's first match on August 30 in Multan, pits the hosts against Nepal, who will be competing in their first Asia Cup this year.

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule

30 Aug – Pakistan v Nepal, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan

31 Aug – Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka

2 Sep – Pakistan v India, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka

3 Sep – Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

4 Sep – India v Nepal, Pallekele International Cricket stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka

5 Sep – Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

6 Sep – A1 v B2 (Super-4), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

9 Sep – B1 v B2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

10 Sep – A1 v A2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

12 Sep – A2 v B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

14 Sep – A1 v B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

15 Sep – A2 v B2, (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

17 Sep – Final – 1 v 2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

18 Sep – Reserve day for the final

Asia Cup 2023: How to watch free live streaming?

Sports

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 tickets prices

07:37 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match tickets go on sale

06:22 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

After facing severe backlash, PCB includes Imran Khan in new video but removes Wasim Akram

10:13 AM | 17 Aug, 2023

Asia Cup Sri Lanka leg tickets goes on sale tomorrow (Check details)

08:49 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

Wasim Akram slams PCB's World Cup tribute video minus Imran Khan

07:01 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

British Open 2023: Pakistan's Muhammad Asif beats seven-time world snooker champion

03:08 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

