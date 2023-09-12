Search

Pakistan lose their chances to play Asia Cup finals but here’s how we can qualify

Web Desk 06:45 PM | 12 Sep, 2023
Pakistan lose their chances to play Asia Cup finals but here’s how we can qualify
Source: PCB

In the 2023 Asia Cup Super Four match, Pakistan were humiliated by India, losing by a huge margin of 228 runs on Monday in Colombo.

In spite of having a difficult score of 357 runs, Pakistan only scored 128/8 in 32 overs due to the injuries sustained by bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, who did not bat. 

India's largest-ever victory against Pakistan in ODI cricket was made possible by Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed five wickets for just 25 runs.

With their convincing win, India clinched first place in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 rankings and will now play the reigning champions Sri Lanka in their next Super 4 match.

Despite suffering an embarrassing setback to India, Pakistan still has a chance to go to the tournament's grand finale.

Pakistan has easily overcome Bangladesh in the Super 4 phase prior to playing India. However, Pakistan only has one game left in the Super 4 round, which is against Sri Lanka.

According to the Super 4 points table's current rankings, Sri Lanka has a higher net run rate (+0.420) than Pakistan (-1.892).

https://twitter.com/Cricketracker/status/1701293079272235349

Pakistan has to defeat Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 match in order to maintain their chances of making it to the final. 

India can maintain their lead in the Super 4 rankings by defeating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in their last two Super matches.

However, the defending champions can guarantee their place in the Asia Cup final if Sri Lanka succeeds in surprising Pakistan and India in the Super round. 

Pakistan's hopes would rest on Bangladesh defeating India in such a situation. 

Pakistan would like India to defeat Sri Lanka in order to increase their chances of making the final, since this would prevent the requirement for net run rate calculations and allow for a virtual semi-final between Sri Lanka and India to decide the winner.

Last but not least, if weather interferes with the game between India and Sri Lanka, both teams will receive points, and Bangladesh will no longer be a contender. Pakistan would benefit from this outcome despite having a low Net Run Rate (NRR). 

If the weather forces the cancellation of both of India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, Sri Lanka's matches, Sri Lanka will instead play in the final game. Unless they lose against Bangladesh by more over 300 runs, India will also qualify.

In the improbable event that all three of the future matches are postponed, India and Sri Lanka would play in the championship game.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

