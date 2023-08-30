Asia Cup is set to roll into action today, with co-host Pakistan taking on Nepal in opener at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Top ODI Team Pakistan will lock horns with underdog Nepal as two South Asian nations square off in the opener of the continental event.

Pakistan and Nepal have never faced each other, and fans are excited that Nepal facing Men in Green in its maiden fixer.

Pakistan and Nepal eye to kickstart the Asia Cup campaign with a win and continue momentum intact going forward. Green Shirts however remain favourites to win the Asia Cup 2023.

Pitch and ground at Multan Stadium remained helpful for hitters while fact bowlers also enjoy bowling due to seam and swing. The team winning the toss will go for batting first at the venue.

Babar XI is entering the Asia Cup with a positive attitude as they topped the ODI team's rankings after securing a whitewash over Afghanistan.

After today’s opener, Men in Green will travel to Sri Lanka tomorrow to face off against India in the second Group-A match. The Island nation will host the third and final match of the group between India and Nepal on 4 September.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf