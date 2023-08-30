Pakistan performs poorly than Afghanistan, Nigeria in Trading Economics Index as inflation skyrockets

ISLAMABAD – Record Inflation has pushed Pakistanis away from basic commodities as people are battling for food, and the country of over 240 million outranked war torn Afghanistan and some other poor African nation.

Data shared by the Trading Economics shows Pakistan ranked at 18th among countries most affected by skyrocketing inflation.

To people’s surprise, the nuclear armed nation jumped to number four in highest inflation while Iran, Syria and Lebanon are the only nations which topped the grim chart.

Trading Economics data shows inflation in Nigeria clocked at over 24pc, 27.8pc in Laos, while inflation in Pakistan was recorded at 28.3 percent that rattled people which are facing possible food, and medicines shortages.

Furthermore, other war torn and under developed nations like Sudan, Ghana, Cuba, Syria, Lebanon, Ethiopia performed worst in the index.

In Pakistan, the headline inflation is likely to move further up in August, with experts projecting the number at 28.6pc on a YoY basis.

Food inflation remained significant to this trend while transportation rates, power tariff and other basic commodities are likely to move further as people battles worst economic crisis in recent times.