WATCH: Aima Baig and Nepali singer light up Asia Cup 2023 opener in Multan

MULTAN – Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepali singer Trishala Gurung set stage on fire at the inauguration ceremony of the Asia Cup 2023 in city of saints, Multan on Wednesday.

Gurung looked stunning in all-white dress as she enthralled the audience and her national team with his magical voice.

There was an excitement as Aima Baig, who opted bright yellow western dress, took the stage and charged the cricket fans before the start of the opener between hosts Pakistan and Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

A star-studded curtain-raiser for the Super 11 Asia Cup 2023 in Multan ????#PAKvNEP | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/SR6Ki3JOwV — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 30, 2023

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat first against the visitors in the 50-over game, which started at 2:30pm PST.

Where to Watch PAK vs Nepal match

The match is being broadcast by the PTV Sports and TEN Sports while Tamsha app is also offering live streaming service to its subscribers.