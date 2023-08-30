Search

LifestyleVideosViral

WATCH: Mere Paas Tum Ho OST in Persian out now!

Maheen Khawaja 03:11 PM | 30 Aug, 2023
Mere Pas Tum Ho

"Mere Paas Tum Ho" is a resounding success in the world of television dramas, captivating not only the hearts of viewers in Pakistan but also resonating internationally. The series garnered such an immense following that its finale was screened in cinemas across the nation.

People became emotionally invested in the journey of Danish, while characters like Mehwish, Rumi, and Shehwar etched themselves into the collective memory through this remarkable drama. Adding to its triumph, the show's original soundtrack, beautifully rendered by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, contributed significantly to its acclaim.

The allure of "Mere Paas Tum Ho" extended beyond borders; it was replicated in India, subsequently giving rise to the airing of the authentic rendition on an Indian channel. Now, a new rendition has emerged, as the immensely popular OST of "Mere Paas Tum Ho" has been translated into Persian and skillfully voiced by Iran's Grammy-winning artist, Shervin Hajipour.

Lead actor, Humayun Saeed took to his Instagram handle to share the exciting news and expressed his gratitude. "Excited to share some fantastic news with you all. The OST for "Meray Pass Tum Ho" in Persian is out now, and it's been crafted by none other than the Grammy-winning artist from Iran, Shervin Hajipour. Check out the link in bio to listen!

I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our Persian-speaking audience around the globe who have fallen in love with Danish all over again. Your love and support has been overwhelmingly humbling.

It's a surreal feeling to know that this drama is touching hearts beyond Urdu-speaking audiences. A big shoutout to Dot Republic Media (DRM) for distributing "Meray Paas Tum Ho" on DDTV Classics and making it accessible to international viewers.

Your love transcends language and geography, and for that, I am forever grateful."

Take a look at the full OST:

 As the Persian adaptation takes centre stage, social media users are chiming in with their reactions to this captivating version.

Humayun Saeed spills the beans on ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ sequel

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

WATCH: Aima Baig and Nepali singer light up Asia Cup 2023 opener in Multan

02:49 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

WATCH: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor announce release date of 'The Archies'

10:42 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

WATCH: Fitness queen Sana Fakhar's guide to heart strengthening exercises

06:02 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

WATCH — Hania Aamir melodiously sings 'Hona Tha Pyaar' in karaoke session

11:53 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

WATCH: Mehwish Hayat dances her heart out on set while donning latte makeup look

08:08 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

Daunting, Overwhelming, Crazy: Hania Aamir gets candid about fame after 'Mere Humsafar '

10:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

PAKvNEP: Babar Azam hits first century of Asia Cup 2023

05:43 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 30 August 2023

09:01 AM | 30 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 30, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 318.4 322.65
Euro EUR 340.5 343.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 401 405
U.A.E Dirham AED 86 86.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 84.4 85.3
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 806.17 814.17
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.68 42.08
Danish Krone DKK 43.96 44.36
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.22 38.57
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.23 2.31
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 982.72 991.72
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.13 181.13
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 779.07 787.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.27 83.97
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 343.18 345.68
Thai Bhat THB 8.61 8.76

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 30, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (30 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Karachi PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Islamabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Peshawar PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Quetta PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Sialkot PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Attock PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Gujranwala PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Jehlum PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Multan PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Bahawalpur PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Gujrat PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Nawabshah PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Chakwal PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Hyderabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Nowshehra PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Sargodha PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Faisalabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Mirpur PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: