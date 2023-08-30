WATCH: Mere Paas Tum Ho OST in Persian out now!

"Mere Paas Tum Ho" is a resounding success in the world of television dramas, captivating not only the hearts of viewers in Pakistan but also resonating internationally. The series garnered such an immense following that its finale was screened in cinemas across the nation.

People became emotionally invested in the journey of Danish, while characters like Mehwish, Rumi, and Shehwar etched themselves into the collective memory through this remarkable drama. Adding to its triumph, the show's original soundtrack, beautifully rendered by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, contributed significantly to its acclaim.

The allure of "Mere Paas Tum Ho" extended beyond borders; it was replicated in India, subsequently giving rise to the airing of the authentic rendition on an Indian channel. Now, a new rendition has emerged, as the immensely popular OST of "Mere Paas Tum Ho" has been translated into Persian and skillfully voiced by Iran's Grammy-winning artist, Shervin Hajipour.

Lead actor, Humayun Saeed took to his Instagram handle to share the exciting news and expressed his gratitude. "Excited to share some fantastic news with you all. The OST for "Meray Pass Tum Ho" in Persian is out now, and it's been crafted by none other than the Grammy-winning artist from Iran, Shervin Hajipour. Check out the link in bio to listen!

I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our Persian-speaking audience around the globe who have fallen in love with Danish all over again. Your love and support has been overwhelmingly humbling.

It's a surreal feeling to know that this drama is touching hearts beyond Urdu-speaking audiences. A big shoutout to Dot Republic Media (DRM) for distributing "Meray Paas Tum Ho" on DDTV Classics and making it accessible to international viewers.

Your love transcends language and geography, and for that, I am forever grateful."

Take a look at the full OST:

As the Persian adaptation takes centre stage, social media users are chiming in with their reactions to this captivating version.