Leading telecom operator caught stealing natural gas to run network tower in Pakistan

PESHAWAR – A case has been registered against staff of a leading telecommunication company operating in Pakistan after gas theft was found at a mobile network tower point in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Reports said the case has been filed on a complaint submitted by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) against the operator.

The SNGPL officials found during a raid that natural gas was being theft from the main pipeline to run an electricity generator.

The FIR revealed that the mobile network tower is operated by Jazz, adding that a 200 ft pipe was being used to steal gas from the main 8-inch gas line.

The SNGPL team has confiscated the company’s generator, pipe, and other equipment used for gas theft.

The telecommunication is yet to issue an official statement on the matter.