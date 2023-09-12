KPK MDCAT 2023 results summary released (List of Top Position holders) 

PESHAWAR – Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency, a body that conducts medical entrance exams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has released the summary of results for MDCAT 2023.

Out of registered 46,439 candidates, the summary showed, total 45,640 candidates appeared in the exam for this year.

It said over 110 candidates achieved 190 and above marks in the MCQ-based test while 1,089 candidates got marks between 180 and 189.

The minimum qualifying marks are 43 percent.

Uzra Riaz clinched the first position with 198 marks followed by Haseeb Khan and Mansoor Khan on second and third positions with 197 and 195 marks, respectively.