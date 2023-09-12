Layers bakery shop to be sealed in Rawalpindi over cockroach in display rack

When it comes to check and balance over cleanliness, there's no exceptions spared!

In a recent turn of events, a renowned bakery shop in Rawalpindi has been sealed over complaint about the presence of a cockroach.

Authorities were swift to respond to a customer’s complaint regarding the presence of a cockroach inside the display rack of Layers Bakery located in Bahria Town Phase 7.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Qandeel Fatima Memon took immediate action on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, and was accompanied by officials from the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) her during the inspection.

According to the complaint, the pest was spotted at around 9:30 PM on the evening of 10 September 2023 .

According to media outlets, the bakery shop will remain in effect until a thorough inspection and cleaning process is completed.

While Pakistanis are calling the authorities over a cockroach spotted, an Indian man recently dragged a food company to court over a missing biscuit from a biscuit pack and won a whopping six figures amount.