Layers bakery shop to be sealed in Rawalpindi over cockroach in display rack

When it comes to check and balance over cleanliness, there's no exceptions spared!
In a recent turn of events, a renowned bakery shop in Rawalpindi has been sealed over complaint about the presence of a cockroach.
Authorities were swift to respond to a customer’s complaint regarding the presence of a cockroach inside the display rack of Layers Bakery located in Bahria Town Phase 7.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Qandeel Fatima Memon took immediate action on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, and was accompanied by officials from the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) her during the inspection.
According to the complaint, the pest was spotted at around 9:30 PM on the evening of 10 September 2023 .
According to media outlets, the bakery shop will remain in effect until a thorough inspection and cleaning process is completed.
While Pakistanis are calling the authorities over a cockroach spotted, an Indian man recently dragged a food company to court over a missing biscuit from a biscuit pack and won a whopping six figures amount.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 12, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|297.8
|300.65
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82.2
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.81
|818.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.74
|44.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.67
|66.32
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|66.32
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|988.37
|66.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|341.44
|343.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.55
|8.7
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,527.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Karachi
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Quetta
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Attock
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Multan
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.