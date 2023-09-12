Search

Suzuki GS150 latest price in Pakistan in September 2023

Web Desk 09:09 PM | 12 Sep, 2023
Source: Suzuki Pakistan

LAHORE – With its classic looks and powerful engine, the Suzuki GS150 is one of the most popular motorcycles produced by Pak Suzuki Motors in Pakistan.

Carrying vibrant graphics on its fuel tank, the 150cc motorcycle looked stylish with round-shaped analogue speedometer and techometer.

The Suzuki GS150 has many specifications, including a single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke, and OHC engine.

It has a bore and stroke ratio of 57.0 x 56.8 and a compression ratio of 9.2:1. This bike's gasoline tank has a 12 litre capacity.

With its wheelbase is 1,270 mm and 12v battery, it comes with a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox system.

Suzuki GS150 Price in Pakistan

As of September 2023, the Suzuki GS150 latest price in Pakistan stands at Rs364,000.

