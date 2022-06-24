State Bank of Pakistan receives $2.3 billion loan from China
Web Desk
05:43 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
State Bank of Pakistan receives $2.3 billion loan from China
ISLAMABAD – The country's central bank has received an amount of $2.3 billion as loan from China, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced on Friday.

In a tweet earlier this week, the minister said that the Chinese consortium of banks has signed the RMB 15 billion (~$2.3 billion) loan facility agreement after it was signed by the Pakistani side.

While thanking the Chinese government for facilitating this transaction, he had hoped of inflow within a couple of days.

Soon after a broader agreement on budget 2022-23 between Pakistan and the IMF [International Monetary Fund], China made this loan facility available for Pakistan.

China inks $2.3bn refinancing agreement with ... 06:52 PM | 22 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has inked a $2.3 billion loan facility agreement with a Chinese consortium of banks amid ...

