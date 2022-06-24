State Bank of Pakistan receives $2.3 billion loan from China
ISLAMABAD – The country's central bank has received an amount of $2.3 billion as loan from China, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced on Friday.
In a tweet earlier this week, the minister said that the Chinese consortium of banks has signed the RMB 15 billion (~$2.3 billion) loan facility agreement after it was signed by the Pakistani side.
While thanking the Chinese government for facilitating this transaction, he had hoped of inflow within a couple of days.
The Chinese consortium of banks has today signed the RMB 15 billion (~$2.3 billion) loan facility agreement after it was signed by the Pakistani side yesterday. Inflow is expected within a couple of days. We thank the Chinese government for facilitating this transaction.— Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) June 22, 2022
Soon after a broader agreement on budget 2022-23 between Pakistan and the IMF [International Monetary Fund], China made this loan facility available for Pakistan.
