State Bank of Pakistan receives $2.3 billion loan from China

ISLAMABAD – The country's central bank has received an amount of $2.3 billion as loan from China, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced on Friday.

In a tweet earlier this week, the minister said that the Chinese consortium of banks has signed the RMB 15 billion (~$2.3 billion) loan facility agreement after it was signed by the Pakistani side.

While thanking the Chinese government for facilitating this transaction, he had hoped of inflow within a couple of days.

Soon after a broader agreement on budget 2022-23 between Pakistan and the IMF [International Monetary Fund], China made this loan facility available for Pakistan.