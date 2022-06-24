Kinza Hashmi does Saboor Aly's makeup in latest video

Web Desk
06:45 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Kinza Hashmi does Saboor Aly's makeup in latest video
Source: Kinza Hashmi (Instagram)
Share

The gorgeous ladies from the entertainment vicinity are quite fond of socialising with each other and the latest Lollywood BFFs to share a sneak peek of their bond is Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly.

Despite being leading actresses, Hashmi and Aly are best friends offscreen. The inseparable duo have been quite vocal about their friendship bond.

Taking to Instagram, the Ishq Tamasha actress posted an adorable video which showcased a glimpse of her bond with Saboor. Indulging into BFF things, it seemed Kinza wanted to doll Saboor and surely she did the job perfectly as the Parizaad star's makeup was perfect.

"When @sabooraly ⁩was forced to sit in that chair and let me do the magic !???? @sarasalonandspa_#saboorali #kinzahashmi" captioned the Gul o Gulzar actor.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

On the work front, Kinza Hashmi has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Wehem costarring Zaviar Nauman in the lead role.

Kinza Hashmi leaves fans awestruck with upcoming ... 04:45 PM | 25 Apr, 2022

Kinza Hashmi and Affan Waheed are gearing up for a new romantic drama serial and needless to say, the first teaser ...

More From This Category
Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan's horse riding video ...
06:12 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Nora Fatehi's new belly dance video goes viral
05:18 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Teaser of 'Yadaan' starring Junaid Khan with Hira ...
04:45 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Ramsha Khan shares adorable photos from her ...
03:00 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas' new bold photo sets internet on ...
04:15 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Adnan Siddiqui trolled over indecent request to ...
03:47 PM | 24 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan's horse riding video goes viral
06:12 PM | 24 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr