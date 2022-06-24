Kinza Hashmi does Saboor Aly's makeup in latest video
The gorgeous ladies from the entertainment vicinity are quite fond of socialising with each other and the latest Lollywood BFFs to share a sneak peek of their bond is Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly.
Despite being leading actresses, Hashmi and Aly are best friends offscreen. The inseparable duo have been quite vocal about their friendship bond.
Taking to Instagram, the Ishq Tamasha actress posted an adorable video which showcased a glimpse of her bond with Saboor. Indulging into BFF things, it seemed Kinza wanted to doll Saboor and surely she did the job perfectly as the Parizaad star's makeup was perfect.
"When @sabooraly was forced to sit in that chair and let me do the magic !???? @sarasalonandspa_#saboorali #kinzahashmi" captioned the Gul o Gulzar actor.
On the work front, Kinza Hashmi has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Wehem costarring Zaviar Nauman in the lead role.
