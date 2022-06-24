Hina Rabbani Khar represents Pakistan at Commonwealth summit in Rwanda
ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will lead Pakistan's delegation at the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting being held at Kigali, Rwanda today.
The state minister will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the event, according to the Radio Pakistan.
The leaders of the 54-member countries of the Commonwealth will hold discussions on issues related to the youth, technology, innovation and various global challenges including climate change, post-Covid recovery and economic crises.
Today, Rwanda's Foreign Affairs Minister Vincent Biruta chaired the pre-CHOGM Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting #CHOGM2022 pic.twitter.com/MIsbZhdp4H— CHOGM Rwanda 2022 (@CHOGM2022) June 23, 2022
Khar will present Pakistan's perspective on the issues at the plenary as well as other discussion fora during this important event, according to the state broadcaster.
