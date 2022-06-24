Hina Rabbani Khar represents Pakistan at Commonwealth summit in Rwanda
Web Desk
07:12 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Hina Rabbani Khar represents Pakistan at Commonwealth summit in Rwanda
Source: CHOGM (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will lead Pakistan's delegation at the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting being held at Kigali, Rwanda today. 

The state minister will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the event, according to the Radio Pakistan.

The leaders of the 54-member countries of the Commonwealth will hold discussions on issues related to the youth, technology, innovation and various global challenges including climate change, post-Covid recovery and economic crises.

Khar will present Pakistan's perspective on the issues at the plenary as well as other discussion fora during this important event, according to the state broadcaster.

More From This Category
Pakistan, Japan hold naval drills near Karachi
08:02 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
State Bank of Pakistan receives $2.3 billion loan ...
05:43 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Imran Khan gets bail in 'Azadi March' cases
12:51 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
New taxes introduced as PM Shehbaz announces ...
11:43 AM | 24 Jun, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Gwadar today
11:13 AM | 24 Jun, 2022
Pakistan reports 309 Covid-19 cases in single day
10:51 AM | 24 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan's horse riding video goes viral
06:12 PM | 24 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr