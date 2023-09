Who will win Asia Cup 2023 clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka? Answer and get chance to win prizes

COLOMBO – Bangladesh and Sri Lanka eye for a victory in the second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup today on Saturday at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium. The match will start at 2:30pm.

Bangla Tigers, after getting a thumping defeat by Pakistan in the Super 4 opener, land in a must-win situation against Lankan Lions, as another loss could likely mark the end of their campaign in a transcontinental event.

Meanwhile, Injury Sri Lanka are close to ODI distinction and if they manage to outclass Bangladesh in their Asia Cup Super Four game, they will become the team with the second-longest winning streak in the ODI.

The pitch at R Premadasa Stadium is slow while the weather update suggests around a 70 pc chance of rain through the day.

If we look back at Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Lankan pacers remained dominant than their spinners against Bangladesh, with 41 wickets.