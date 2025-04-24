What’s the future of T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy after the Pahalgam Attack?

The future of three flagship cricket tournaments—the 2025 Asia Cup, the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the 2029 Champions Trophy—has been thrown into doubt after Monday’s deadly gun attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Indian‑administered Kashmir.

Despite a force of more than 700,000 soldiers deployed in the region, gunmen opened fire on a tourist coach, killing 26 people. The attack has reignited security concerns for visiting teams, international broadcasters and insurers.

ESPN Cricinfo and other outlets report that several boards have privately asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for an updated risk assessment before confirming tour schedules. Security consultants say any downgrade could force the ICC to consider contingency venues outside India.

The crisis deepened when India’s World Cup‑winning opener‑turned‑head coach—and ruling‑party MP—Gautam Gambhir received death threats. Questions are now being raised about the safety of overseas players in the ongoing Indian Premier League, let alone full‑scale international tournaments.

Rather than wait for a forensic probe, New Delhi blamed Pakistan for the assault within hours. Under government pressure, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced it will refuse to play Pakistan “in any format” and threatened to seek a review of Pakistan–India fixtures at global events. BCCI officials cited “insurmountable security risks,” though critics say the decision is politically driven.

Pakistani authorities have rejected the allegations as baseless and warned that politicising sport will further strain regional relations. An ICC spokesperson, contacted by this publication, said the governing body is “monitoring developments” but would make no immediate comment on venue changes.