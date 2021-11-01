INDvNZ: Pakistanis share hilarious memes after New Zealand beat India in T20 World Cup
Pakistanis took no time to troll Indians after New Zealand thrashed India by 8 wickets in T20 World Cup clash at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
Be it a cricket match or any other global event, Indians and Pakistanis are always on the lookout to troll each other any chance they get.
However, Pakistanis on Twitter had a field day trolling India again, after the Kohli-led team lost their second T20 match of the World Cup against New Zealand.
Here are the reactions of Pakistani fans:
Harbajan Singh Apki Atma ko shanti mily It's end of India . It's end of indian Garoor 🙏🙆♂️#IndiaVsNewZealand #harbhajansingh pic.twitter.com/eBWPMW19MD— Messam 🪖🎖️🇵🇰 (@MessamRaza16) October 31, 2021
Indian right wing influencers right now #INDvsNZ #ind pic.twitter.com/ohodDgtST7— Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) October 31, 2021
#harbhajansingh— JAVED66 (@lonely_javed) October 31, 2021
Scene kuch yun hain kay 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💪💪💪💪💪💪@lonely_javed pic.twitter.com/xT25XXnOtq
India is the first team to qualify for Mumbai airport.#IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/NOA4n0RrFK— Ayesha (@Turr_Jaaa) October 31, 2021
https://twitter.com/halfblood0609/status/1454902551665577987/photo/1
indian fans right now: #IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/eat7I2dNUn— Moiz (@koimaslanahi) October 31, 2021
Indian fans while having a look at points table...#INDvsNZ#BanIPL#IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/mW0wMJYGO3— Ahmad Ullah Meer (@AhmadUllahMeer3) October 31, 2021
Ind journey in this WC!!#IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/vznpUheOSW— Sarmad Moiz (@isarmadmoiz) October 31, 2021
Big introspection needed after such a horrible show 👇🏼#IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/PRQkj2kDrR— Kashif (@KK_6923) October 31, 2021
