INDvNZ: Pakistanis share hilarious memes after New Zealand beat India in T20 World Cup
Web Desk
09:05 AM | 1 Nov, 2021
Pakistanis took no time to troll Indians after New Zealand thrashed India by 8 wickets in T20 World Cup clash at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Be it a cricket match or any other global event, Indians and Pakistanis are always on the lookout to troll each other any chance they get.

However, Pakistanis on Twitter had a field day trolling India again, after the Kohli-led team lost their second T20 match of the World Cup against New Zealand.

Here are the reactions of Pakistani fans:

https://twitter.com/halfblood0609/status/1454902551665577987/photo/1

