INDvNZ: Pakistanis share hilarious memes after New Zealand beat India in T20 World Cup

Pakistanis took no time to troll Indians after New Zealand thrashed India by 8 wickets in T20 World Cup clash at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Be it a cricket match or any other global event, Indians and Pakistanis are always on the lookout to troll each other any chance they get.

However, Pakistanis on Twitter had a field day trolling India again, after the Kohli-led team lost their second T20 match of the World Cup against New Zealand.

Here are the reactions of Pakistani fans:

Harbajan Singh Apki Atma ko shanti mily It's end of India . It's end of indian Garoor 🙏🙆‍♂️#IndiaVsNewZealand #harbhajansingh pic.twitter.com/eBWPMW19MD — Messam 🪖🎖️🇵🇰 (@MessamRaza16) October 31, 2021

India is the first team to qualify for Mumbai airport.#IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/NOA4n0RrFK — Ayesha (@Turr_Jaaa) October 31, 2021

https://twitter.com/halfblood0609/status/1454902551665577987/photo/1

Big introspection needed after such a horrible show 👇🏼#IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/PRQkj2kDrR — Kashif (@KK_6923) October 31, 2021