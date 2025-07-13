Good News for Matric, Inter Students waiting for Results; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Matric and Inter boards officially delayed rollout of much-feared new grading system for Matric (SSC) and Inter (HSC) exams, and students are happy ahead of announcement of results.

Initially planned for Annual Examinations 2025, GPA-based system will now start from next year, according to a fresh notification issued. The directive, citing previous circulars from October 15, 2024, and June 18, 2025, has confirmed what students have been desperately hoping for: “No grading overhaul—yet!”

The new system promised to shake up academic landscape with a complex A++ to E scale, GPA conversions, and the scrapping of traditional marks and pass/fail status. Students scoring below 40pc would have been branded as “Unsatisfactory” — not failed, but not passed either. Understandably, the policy triggered anxiety among students and parents alike.

This decision gives everyone time to breathe, adapt, and prepare for what’s coming, said one board official. “It’s not cancelled, just postponed.”

New Grading System

A++ (95–100%) = GPA 5.0

Grades down to E (40–49%)

Below 40% = “Unsatisfactory” (no more fail)

Introduction of Grade Points (GP) in Classes 9 & 11

Full GPA system in later years

The new grading system was pushed by Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), and the new system is designed to align Pakistani education with international standards. But critics say the abrupt shift could have created chaos without proper groundwork.