Honda HR-V Hybrid Coming to Pakistan – Is it worth rumored price?

LAHORE – Honda Atlas Cars Limited is about to shake up crossover SUV market in Pakistan with arrival of its first-ever locally available hybrid SUV, Honda HR-V Hybrid. As the autogiant remains tight-lipped about the official launch date, nationwide test drives will kick off tomorrow, July 14, at all 3S dealerships across the country.

The highly anticipated launch of Honda HR-V is days away, and auto community is already buzzing after massive price leak stunned automotive circles.

Insiders claim that price of HR-V Hybrid will be around Rs90Lac, but Honda has yet to confirm this figure, but the speculation alone has sent social media into a frenzy.

To add fuel to the fire, multiple HR-V Hybrid units have been spotted en route to dealerships, with photos and videos circulating online. Clearly, the countdown has begun, and Honda is pulling out all the stops to make this one of its biggest launches in recent years.

This bold move is part of Honda’s broader strategy to meet Pakistan’s surging demand for fuel-efficient, eco-conscious vehicles—and the HR-V Hybrid is positioned perfectly for that shift. Globally, it’s already praised for its impressive hybrid performance, sleek design, and everyday practicality.

Now, with test drives just hours away, buyers are eagerly waiting for the full reveal: specs, features, and — most importantly — the official price. Will it live up to the hype? Can it dominate Pakistan’s growing hybrid market?

Honda HR-V features 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid engine producing 96 kW of power and 253 Nm of torque, paired with an electronic CVT transmission. This front-wheel-drive model delivers impressive fuel economy. The vehicle offers comfortable and practical interior with Honda’s Magic Seats, providing flexible cargo solutions. Inside, HR-V accommodates four occupants and offers over 300 litres of boot space.