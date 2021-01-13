British Airways to suspend Lahore flight operations
Share
LAHORE – British Airways on Tuesday has announced to suspend its flight operations to the provincial capital of Punjab, three months after starting the direct flights.
Taking it to Twitter, the airline made the announcement stating that it will suspend direct flights from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow from April 2021 due to a change in their summer schedule.
“We’ve made a number of changes to our summer schedule, and flights to Lahore will cease in April. Should this route suspension change it will be updated on BA.com,” the airlines wrote in a tweet.
Earlier in October 2020, British Airways had started the direct flights to Lahore. The airline currently operates direct flights from Lahore to London four days a week. The airline already flies every single day from Islamabad.
British Airways announces to resume flights for ... 08:13 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
LONDON – British Airways has announced that it will resume flight operations to Pakistan from the UK, signaling ...
- British Airways to suspend Lahore flight operations11:33 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
- Broadsheet exposed massive corruption, money laundering of ruling ...11:15 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
- NTDC blames ‘human error’ for nationwide power breakdown10:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
- Global Landscapes Forum community urges seven ways to harness the ...10:42 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
- PM Imran refuses to accept Tabish Gauhar’s resignation, directs to ...10:20 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
- 'Baita idhar aao': Woman fails to recognise Shahid Afridi in viral ...07:40 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Waqar Zaka launches his 'Tehreek-e-Technology Pakistan' party05:30 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly are having a blast in Dubai05:17 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021