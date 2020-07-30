British Airways announces to resume flights for Pakistan

LONDON – British Airways has announced that it will resume flight operations to Pakistan from the UK, signaling the continued importance of ties between the two countries.

The airline said on Thursday that it would start direct flights three times a week to and from Heathrow Airport and Islamabad. The first flight will land in Islamabad on 14 August, and will be taking extra precautionary measures for the safety of its crew and passengers.

Today’s announcement is another important step in reconnecting the trade ties and people-to-people ties between the UK and Pakistan.

On this occasion, the British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner said the resumption of British Airways direct flights is a big boost for the hundreds of thousands of travellers who travel regularly between our two great nations, many who have had their travel plans disrupted by the pandemic.

He further thanked to the Government of Pakistan, British Airways and team in Pakistan who have worked hard to deliver this welcome news.

British Airways direct flights restarted in June 2019 after a break of 10 years. The carrier first flew to Islamabad in 1976.

From London Heathrow the flights will be on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, departing at 20:30 and arriving in Islamabad at 04:20. From Islamabad flights will be on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, departing at 06:15 and arriving in London at 15:00.